Takeoff shooting: Suspect Patrick Xavier Clark indicted for murder of Migos rapper in Houston

By
Published 
Updated 3:31PM
Houston
Migos rapper Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston while attending a private party at a bowling alley in downtown Houston.

HOUSTON - The man charged in the death of Migos rapper Takeoff has been indicted on a murder charge, officials confirm.

According to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, Patrick Xavier Clark was indicted by a grand jury Thursday morning.

Patrick Xavier Clark, left, charged with the murder of Migos rapper Takeoff, right.

Takeoff, whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, was killed on Nov. 1 when gunfire erupted outside of a private party at a Downtown Houston bowling alley. Two others were injured.

Police believe the shooting happened after a dice game, but Takeoff was an innocent bystander. An autopsy showed he died from gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

Police announced Clark's arrest a month after the shooting.

Takeoff was part of the Grammy Award-nominated rap trio Migos with his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset from suburban Atlanta.