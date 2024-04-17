Takeoff shooting: Forensic issues could plague shooting trial

A new court document is revealing some potential problems in connection to the shooting case of Migos rapper, Takeoff.

In the "Brady Notice", the case of the shooting has revealed some possible forensic issues. A "Brady Notice" requires prosecutors to disclose any and all material information in the prosecution's possession to the defense.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office stated, "We go out of our way to file Brady notifications when necessary. This case is one of 392 pending Houston Forensic Science Center Cases in which we are issuing such notices."

According to the document, a Houston Forensic Science Center Forensic Analyst by the name of Rochelle Austen was hired back on June 29, 2019, and was terminated by the company on March 25.

The document stated Austen was terminated for inability to produce quality work, meet production goals, and lack of attention to detail.

Patrick Xavier Clark, left, charged with the murder of Migos rapper Takeoff, right.

In the report, it says on March 5, a forensic biology staff member identified a chain of custody mix-up on a proficiency test sample that was in Austen's custody. It was determined Austen had processed the wrong sample after neglecting to carry out a thorough initial sample verification. That's a step required by HFSC in order to prevent the processing of incorrect samples, the document stated. Also, Austin was found to have violated HFSC's Chain of Custody transfer verification procedure.

"In a science case, when you can't prove chain of custody, then the science is no longer good," said FOX 26 Legal Analyst Chris Tritico.

Also, according to the document, on April 12, 2023, Austen noticed quantification results regarding male DNA were not as expected and noted a possible switch had occurred. Once the samples were re-processed, it was confirmed that the samples had been switched at some point during Austen's testing.

"A DNA sample was switched before it was tested, so they can not show that the DNA samples the state is relying on is the actual person they were testing," Tritico added.

It is unclear what involvement the terminated analyst had in connection to Patrick Clark, who has been indicted in connection with Takeoff's death. Clark is expected back in court on May 29.

Clark is currently out on a $1 million bond he posted in January 2023.