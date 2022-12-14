A judge has lowered the bond for the suspect accused of murdering Migos rapper Takeoff in November.

According to court documents, Patrick Clark's bond, which was $2 million was reduced to $1 million.

Clark had requested his bond be lowered to $100,000 claiming the $2 million bond is "excessive and penal in nature."

As FOX 26 has reported Kirsnick Khari Ball, also known as Takeoff, was shot to death outside a downtown Houston bowling alley in the early morning hours on November 1.

As part of the bond conditions, Clark is required to obtain a GPS device with monitoring that is capable of immediately notifying law enforcement and/or bonding agency and/or the court of any violations.

Clark is expected back in court after the Christmas holiday.