Takeoff murder suspect seeking bond reduction from $2 million to $100,000
article
HOUSTON - Patrick Clark, the man charged in the death of Migos rapper Takeoff, has filed a motion seeking a reduction in his bond.
According to court records that were filed on Monday, Clark is seeking his bond be reduced from $2 million down to $100,000.
As FOX 26 has reported Kirsnick Khari Ball, also known as Takeoff, was shot to death outside a downtown Houston bowling alley in the early morning hours on November 1.
Clark is charged with murder in connection to the shooting.
Attorney's for Clark say the $2 million bond is "excessive and penal in nature."
SUGGESTED: Takeoff Shooting: Search warrant reveals second shooter involved in deadly shooting
Clark is expected back in court on Wednesday for a bond hearing.