Takeoff murder suspect seeking bond reduction from $2 million to $100,000

Houston
Patrick Xavier Clark, left, charged with the murder of Migos rapper Takeoff, right. article

Patrick Xavier Clark, left, charged with the murder of Migos rapper Takeoff, right. (Harris County Sheriff's Office/Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Patrick Clark, the man charged in the death of Migos rapper Takeoff, has filed a motion seeking a reduction in his bond. 

According to court records that were filed on Monday, Clark is seeking his bond be reduced from $2 million down to $100,000. 

As FOX 26 has reported Kirsnick Khari Ball, also known as Takeoff, was shot to death outside a downtown Houston bowling alley in the early morning hours on November 1. 

Clark is charged with murder in connection to the shooting. 

Attorney's for Clark say the $2 million bond is "excessive and penal in nature."

Clark is expected back in court on Wednesday for a bond hearing. 