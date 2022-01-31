Suspected robber shot by Houston police after chase did not have gun

article

Houston Police Department says the suspected robber shot by police officers Sunday after a chase in west Houston did not have a gun.

Arthur Lee McShan, who is still hospitalized following the shooting, is charged with felony evading arrest in a motor vehicle.

DETAILS: Suspected robber shot during chase with police in west Houston

McShan, 40, is accused of leading officers on a 20-minute chase, after his vehicle matched a robbery suspect's vehicle description.

The chase ended in a crash.

When McShan got out of his vehicle, both HPD and witnesses report that he lifted and extended his arms as though he was going to shoot.

One eyewitness even shared video of the incident with FOX 26, and it shows McShan's actions before the shooting.

SEE FOR YOURSELF: Eyewitness captures video of Houston police shooting after high speed chase

Houston Police reports five officers shot at McShan, hitting him several times.

The officers are identified as Sergeant M. Grossbard of the Property & Financial Crimes Division and Officers A. Ledford, D. Nguyen, J. Williams and R. Zhao of the Westside Patrol Division. Sgt. Grossbard was sworn in as an officer in June 2008, Officer Ledford in December 2018, Officer Nguyen in March 2019, Officer Williams in May 2020 and Officer Zhao in December 2019.

McShan was flown by LifeFlight to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he is expected to survive his injuries.

No officers or other citizens were injured during this incident.

'NO MORE EXCUSES': Houston PD Chief Troy Finner calls for more action against gun violence

Advertisement

As is customary in officer-involved shootings in Houston, the incident is being investigated by the HPD Special Investigations Unit, the Internal Affairs Division and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.