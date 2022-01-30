Suspect shot during chase, gunfight with police in west Houston

article

Officials say a chase in west Houston Sunday afternoon ended with a suspect shot.

Details are scarce as the investigation is still in its preliminary stages, so it's unclear what started the incident. However, we're told shots were fired after an unidentified suspect led officers on a chase in the 13400 block of Westheimer Rd.

No officers were injured, but officers fired back, hitting the suspect, who was rushed to the hospital, but their condition was not disclosed.

As a result of the incident, the lanes of Westheimer Rd have been closed in both directions from Eldridge Parkway to Woodchase Blvd.

FOX 26 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.