Corpus Christi braces for water crisis as reserves hit record lows; Abbott warns of state intervention

Lake Corpus Christi has hit a record low of 10% capacity, with models warning of a potential "water emergency" by November 2026. Governor Abbott has threatened a state takeover due to "local indecision," while city officials insist a $1 billion infrastructure plan is already securing the supply. The city is fast-tracking groundwater and desalination projects to add 76 million gallons per day, with a key council review set for April 2026.



Corpus Christi is facing a serious water crunch. With a historic drought hitting hard and industrial demand climbing, experts are worried that one of the nation’s most important energy hubs could be in real trouble.

City officials say they've got a handle on things through aggressive conservation and new projects, but state leaders aren't so sure. And with Lake Corpus Christi, one of the city’s main water sources, dipping below 10% capacity for the first time since it was built in 1958, you can see why everyone is paying such close attention.

Level 1 water emergency in Corpus Christi

City projections show that if drought conditions persist without significant rainfall, the water system could face a "water emergency" later this year:

November 2026: City models anticipate the potential for a "Level 1 Water Emergency," a designation triggered when supplies are estimated to be 180 days away from depletion.

June 2027: If current trends continue and no new water sources are brought online, city models show demand could exceed the available water supply.

What they're saying:

City Manager Peter Zanoni isn't buying the talk that a disaster is right around the corner. He points to the city's $1 billion plan already in the works, which includes new groundwater wells and extra pipeline capacity, as proof they’re on the right track to keep the water flowing.

But not everyone is convinced. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott took a shot at local leadership during a news conference on Tuesday, claiming they just can’t seem to make a decision. He warned that if the city doesn't get its act together to stabilize the water supply, the state might have to step in and take charge.

"We're fully committed to making sure the Corpus Christi residents are going to have the water they need," Abbott said. "We can only give them a little time more before the state of Texas has to take over and micromanage that city."

On Wednesday, the city pushed back on the doom-and-gloom reports, flatly calling them misinformation and insisting that an imminent crisis isn't the reality.

"The community can trust that the water supply is being carefully managed and reinforced," the city stated, emphasizing that the $1 billion portfolio is already in motion.

Corpus Christi water projects

The city is trying to "drought-proof" its water supply by looking beyond its usual sources. According to city plans, these new projects will eventually add enough water to provide an extra 76 million gallons every single day.

Key strategic initiatives include:

Groundwater Expansion: Projects in the Nueces River and Evangeline areas are being fast-tracked to contribute a combined 60 MGD.

Reclaimed Water: A recycling project is expected to provide 16 MGD.

Seawater Desalination: City officials identified desalination as the only source resilient to rainfall fluctuations. The Inner Harbor project has secured all required permits, with a council review scheduled for April 2026. Two other sites, Harbor Island and the Barney Davis power plant, are also under exploration.

Stage 3 drought restrictions

While the city continues to navigate Stage 3 drought restrictions, officials believe the combination of current supplies and the pipeline of projects coming online over the next 24 months will ensure the region remains operational.