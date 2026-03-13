Texas Southern University terminates Athletic Director Dr. Kevin Granger

The Brief Texas Southern University has terminated Athletic Director Dr. Kevin Granger effective March 16. Granger was placed on leave in June 2025 after he was accused of sexual assault in a civil lawsuit. Granger has denied the allegations, and the lawsuit is still pending.



Texas Southern University has terminated Athletic Director Dr. Kevin Granger and removed his retired jersey banner from the campus arena following investigations into allegations made in a civil lawsuit last year.

Dr. Granger terminated after investigations

Timeline:

Last year, a coworker filed a civil lawsuit accusing Granger of sexually assaulting her.

June 2025: Granger was placed on administrative leave after Texas Southern University was notified of the civil lawsuit and allegations.

The university says two external, independent administrative inquiries were launched under Title VII and Title IX.

The inquiries lasted several months. The university says the university "focused on ensuring that the rights and protections of the parties involved were observed" during that time.

Feb. 13: Following the completion of the inquiries, TSU issued a termination letter to Granger to end his service as vice president of intercollegiate athletics and athletic director at the university.

March 5: The university president decided to remove Granger’s retired jersey banner from public display in the H&PE Arena.

March 16: The effective date of Granger's termination.

What they're saying:

In a statement, the university said, "Any suggestion that the University failed to act or acted without due consideration is inaccurate. Texas Southern University followed a deliberate administrative process, assessing the facts, applicable law, and policy, over several months to ensure a fair and responsible review and determination."

Granger’s accomplishments as a student-athlete remain recognized through his inclusion in the TSU Sports Hall of Fame. The university noted that Hall of Fame inductees are selected through a separate vote by the Texas Southern University Sports Hall of Fame Committee.

What's next:

The university declined further comment because the civil lawsuit is still pending.

Dr. Kevin Granger denies allegations

Granger’s attorney, Letitia Quinones-Hollins, released a statement Thursday stating that Granger continues to deny the allegations made against him.

Her statement reads:

"Dr. Granger has and will consistently deny the allegations made against him. Texas Southern University’s own comprehensive investigation conducted under Title IX found the allegations of sexual assault and the other serious charges were not substantiated. Additionally, the Harris County District Attorney's Office did not file any charges against Dr. Granger. In essence, the DA found there was not sufficient evidence to charge him with any crime.



It is disappointing and disheartening that after thirty years of devoting his time, toil and talents to Texas Southern University, the University elected to exercise the harshest level of punishment and terminate his employment. Over the years, Dr. Granger has broken many records, raised several millions of dollars for the University, formed partnerships and relationships with major league sports teams in Houston and under his leadership, student athletes broke more records than in the school’s prior history.



Dr. Granger remains an incredibly well-respected part of the community, and he will always be proud of his work at the university as well as the opportunities he created for TSU and its students over the years. It is unfortunate that his stellar reputation has been tarnished by a financially motivated litigant, but he intends to challenge this complaint at every step of the judicial process.



In the end, it matters not if his jersey hangs in the rafters of the H&PE Arena. His legacy and footprint will inevitably be present."