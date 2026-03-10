Houston murder defendant violates his bond conditions 7 times, court takes no action

The Brief Cardarius Woodard is accused of shooting 60-year-old David Walters to death in August 2022. In June 2023, we did a "Breaking Bond" report detailing how Woodard repeatedly violated his bond conditions and remained free from jail. Almost three years later, according to court documents, the bond violations continue.



We first told you about Cardarius Woodard in June 2023 regarding repeated bond condition violations. Almost three years later, according to court documents, the bond violations continue.

The backstory:

Woodard is accused of shooting 60-year-old David Walters to death in August 2022. In June 2023, we did a "Breaking Bond" report detailing how Woodard repeatedly violated his bond conditions and remained free from jail.

"Almost three years later, here we are again, only he's continued to increase his bond violation reports to a magnitude I've not seen since we've been covering this," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

In December 2023, court records show the 208th—Beverly Armstrong's court—admonished Woodard, telling him if the bond violations continue, action is going to be taken.

What they're saying:

"Absolutely nothing has happened since December of '23," Kahan said. "Seven bond violation reports filed, six after we first aired the story back in 2023. And no action, even though the court said there was going to be, was taken."

"It's disgusting that he can go on with his life while my brother is in this box," said David's sister, Pamela Walters. "My mother is almost 86 years old. We've been waiting over three years to go to trial."

"Why have bond conditions if you're not going to enforce them? It makes a farce out of the entire system," said Kahan. "This also leads to why the public continues to have little faith in our justice system."