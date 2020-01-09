Severe weather expected overnight Friday as cold front arrives

article

Severe weather is expected across southeast Texas Friday night and early Saturday as a cold front moves through the area, According to the National Weather Service.

Thunderstorms, strong winds, isolated tornadoes, hail, and lightning are possible with this fast-moving system. The majority of the event will take place after dark, likely between 10:00 p.m. Friday and 1:00 a.m. Saturday. Due to the speed of the system, it is extremely important to have a way to receive emergency alerts throughout the night.

Here's how you can best prepare for the inclement weather coming our way:

Bring pets indoors.

Secure outdoor furniture and fixtures.

Move vehicles under cover if possible.

Have a flashlight and batteries available.

Monitor the weather and track outages through your power provider throughout the evening.

Consider making backup plans for any events planned on Friday night

Download the FOX 26 Weather App to stay up to date on watches and warnings and track local weather.