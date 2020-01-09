Severe weather expected overnight Friday as cold front arrives
HOUSTON - Severe weather is expected across southeast Texas Friday night and early Saturday as a cold front moves through the area, According to the National Weather Service.
Thunderstorms, strong winds, isolated tornadoes, hail, and lightning are possible with this fast-moving system. The majority of the event will take place after dark, likely between 10:00 p.m. Friday and 1:00 a.m. Saturday. Due to the speed of the system, it is extremely important to have a way to receive emergency alerts throughout the night.
Here's how you can best prepare for the inclement weather coming our way:
- Bring pets indoors.
- Secure outdoor furniture and fixtures.
- Move vehicles under cover if possible.
- Have a flashlight and batteries available.
- Monitor the weather and track outages through your power provider throughout the evening.
- Consider making backup plans for any events planned on Friday night
