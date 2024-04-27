The person suspected of murdering an elderly woman in the Houston area has been arrested and charged.

Clifton John Allen, 66, was charged with murder in the shooting of 74-year-old Carol Webber, who was found shot at 2501 Westerland Drive around 2:30 p.m. on April 13. A senior living facility is listed at the address where Webber was found.

According to HPD Homicide Division officials, officers arrived at Westerland Drive and found Webber unresponsive inside her apartment. Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Clifton John Allen

Allen was identified as a suspect and it was revealed he and Webber were previously involved in a dating relationship.

He was taken into custody by officers on Friday.