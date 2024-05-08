Houston police are searching for a woman accused of shooting another woman outside a convenience store.

The shooting was reported around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 8500 block of W. Airport.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Houston police investigate a shooting on West Airport.

According to police, it appears two women were involved in an argument in the store parking lot, and one woman shot the other.

The wounded woman was transported to the hospital and was last reported to be in critical condition.

The suspect fled the scene, and police were searching for her.