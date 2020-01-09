Governor Abbott prepares state resources as severe weather approaches

article

Governor Greg Abbott has placed numerous resources on standby and will elevate the State Operations Center to Level III (increased readiness) from Level IV (normal conditions) as severe weather and tornadic activity is forecast to impact the eastern half of the state.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management is placing boats, helicopters, rescue teams, medical strike teams, additional law enforcement, and volunteer organizations on standby across the region to ensure the state is ready to respond to any requests for assistance from local government officials.

"As severe weather approaches the state of Texas, resources have been placed on standby to assist local officials in the event they are needed," said Governor Abbott. "All residents should heed warnings from local officials and pay attention to weather alerts. I ask that all Texans keep those in the storm's path and all of Texas' first responders in their prayers as they deal with the effects of this storm."

Texans are encouraged to follow these safety tips:

When severe storms threaten, the safest place to be is indoors

Avoid areas already flooded and avoid any fast-flowing water

Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains, or other areas – never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades placed for your protection. Remember, Turn Around Don’t Drown.

Dangerous waters can seem deceptively calm, and if you encounter flooding, move to higher ground.

Keep in mind that flood dangers are even harder to recognize at night.

Stay informed by monitoring weather radios and news broadcasts for updated information on current and anticipated severe weather in your area.

For additional safety tips related to thunderstorms and flooding, read more.

