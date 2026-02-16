Baytown man dies in motorcycle crash hours after meeting newborn granddaughter

The Brief Beloved grandfather, Joseph Smith, was killed in a motorcycle crash in Houston. The single-vehicle accident happened the night of February 9th along 1-10. His family says he just met his newborn granddaughter hours before the crash.



A Baytown family is mourning the loss of a beloved grandfather killed in a motorcycle crash just hours after meeting his newborn granddaughter.

The family of Joseph Smith says he was deeply involved in the community and worked for Barbers Hill ISD.

Tragic motorcycle crash

The backstory:

Smith, who lived in the Baytown area, was a devoted family man. His relatives say family meant everything to him.

On Feb. 9, he spent part of his day at the hospital meeting his newborn granddaughter for the very first time.

"He had gone to the hospital to see his new grandbaby. He had a two-day-old grandbaby," said Laura Callaway, Smith’s sister-in-law. "His day had gone beautiful. He had a beautiful day that day, and just tragedy struck. We are all just so sad and confused on how this happened."

Later that night, Smith was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash along I-10. Family members say he was the only person involved. His family is devastated over his loss.

Family mourns loss

"He was very involved in the community," said Jennifer Nerf, another sister-in-law. "He worked for Barbers Hill ISD in the maintenance department."

Loved ones describe Smith as funny, kind, and someone who "kept you in line" while always joking around.

He was also a supporter of Bikers Against Child Abuse, commonly known as BACA, and was working toward becoming a member.

"He wanted to fight for kids that needed help in life," Nerf said. "He was that way with his family and with complete strangers too."

Smith also worked at High Voltage Ice Creamery, where his family says he found joy in making others smile.

"He was more than just scooping ice cream," Nerf said. "He loved to see the joy, how happy ice cream made them."

His family says his loss leaves a hole that can never be filled.

"It’s been really, really hard to sit here and know he’s gone," Callaway said. "Trying to live life without him is going to be very difficult, but we will definitely carry on his legacy of being a good person, going out in the community and being involved."

The family says they are hoping for more answers about the crash. The Houston Police Department is investigating.

In the meantime, a fundraiser has been created to help support Smith's family during this difficult time.