Famed Houston forensic artist breaks retirement to release unofficial sketch in Nancy Guthrie search

The Brief Gibson came out of retirement because she believes the "torture" of a kidnapping is uniquely painful for families; she has personally helped recover eight kidnapped victims in the past. Though it is an unofficial sketch, Gibson used the distance between the eyes and the "philtrum" (the area between the nose and lip) visible in the video to estimate the suspect's facial structure. Gibson challenged those criticizing her for "guessing" on a masked suspect to "do your own version" if it helps the case, stating she is willing to risk her professional reputation at age 76 if it leads to a rescue.



The world’s most successful forensic artist is returning to her easel for one of the most high-profile kidnapping cases in recent memory.

"Where are they? Can I stop it?'"

The backstory:

Lois Gibson, the Guinness World Record holder and retired Houston Police Department veteran, has released an unofficial forensic sketch of the suspect wanted in the February 1 disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie. Guthrie, the mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, was taken from her Arizona home in a case that has captured national attention.

LATEST REPORT: 1 reportedly detained in connection with case

Despite retiring in 2021 after a 43-year career, Gibson says she felt a hard need to assist the Guthrie family.

"I knew the pain that the loved ones were going through," Gibson said. "It's the most horrific, insane torture if you have a kidnapping... every minute seems like a half hour because you say, 'Where are they? Are they being killed? Can I stop it?'"

Drawing through the mask

Big picture view:

The challenge of this specific unofficial sketch lies in the surveillance footage released by the FBI, which shows a suspect wearing a ski mask and armed with a handgun.

Gibson admits that because the face was covered, much of her work is an "educated guess" based on mathematical probability and decades of experience.

She focused on the few features visible through the mask: the eyes, the eyelids, and a distinct mustache.

"I have the philtrum ratio to where the eyes are, and I know the nose ends there," Gibson explained, referencing the biological measurements she uses to reconstruct a face. "I got the eye shape... I got this mustache. If I had to bet my house and car, yeah, he had the mustache."

While Gibson acknowledges that parts of the rendering, like the hair and the exact shape of the jaw, are "brave guesses," she is unapologetic about her decision to put the image out.

"I’ve gotten hugely criticized by people in my field, of course, and I knew they would," Gibson said. "I’ll take the hit because I went into battle. If it solves it, oh my gosh... I wanted to help the emotional pain of the Guthrie family."

A career of results

Why you should care:

Gibson is no stranger to high-stakes cases. Over her career, she has worked 5,089 cases and helped identify more than 1,300 suspects.

She famously helped recover a 10-hour-old baby that had been kidnapped from a hospital.

For this case, she worked quickly, completing the unofficial rendering in less than an hour. "Me drawing a face is like a fish swimming in water," she said. "I don't feel right unless I'm drawing it."

As the FBI continues its search and maintains a $100,000 reward for Guthrie’s safe return, Gibson hopes her unofficial contribution provides the one lead the detectives need.

"Somebody knows that guy," Gibson said. "I did it for the victims. That's what I do."