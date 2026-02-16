Harris County early voting locations: Where to vote for March 3 primaries

The Brief March 3 is the date of the primary election in Texas. Voters will decide on what candidate they want to run in the General Election held in November. Here's where to early vote in Harris County.



The polls will open for early voting on Tuesday ahead of the March primary election for Democrats and Republicans to decide which candidates they want on the November general election ballot.

Here’s where to cast your ballot in Harris County.

How do I find polling locations near me in Harris County?

Voters registered in Harris County are allowed to cast their ballot at any polling location in the county on Election Day.

To help you find a polling location near you, the county has an interactive map that allows you to search by zip code or address. Click here to access the map.

How long is the wait?

Clicking on a location on the map should give you additional details like how long the line is and an estimated wait time.

What’s on the ballot?

All Texans will be able to vote for either a Democratic or Republican candidate who they want in the general elections.

U.S. Senator John Cornyn’s seat is up for grabs as he seeks reelection and will face 7 other candidates in the Republican primary, including Texas AG Ken Paxton.

The governor's seat is up for election this year and Gov. Greg Abbott is seeking his fourth term.

Several U.S. House primary elections are taking place, including Texas Congressional District 18.

To find your specific sample ballot, click here to search your address.

