Houston area expecting severe weather along with cold front

The beautiful, rather mild weather was going to have to come to an end. Areas in Southeast Texas are expected to get hit hard as a cold front moves in.

"We’re expecting severe thunderstorms and perhaps a threat of tornados, hail," said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

A cold front is expected to come in Friday evening, lasting through early Saturday morning. People we spoke with tell us how they prepare for weather events. Victor Reyes heads straight to the pump.

“We would just rather be safe, rather than be left with no gas at the moment, but we’ll see how we work with Houston’s weather at the moment," he said.

“Water conservation is probably like the biggest thing. Just making sure we have enough supplies, but as far as the house that we live in it’s pretty much withstood everything we’ve gone through, especially all the flooding here, so we usually just hunker down and stay home," says John Ramos.

Of course, a lot can change in 24 hours.

“We’re monitoring, we are in touch of our Office of Emergency Management to make sure that we are as prepared as we can be, and every time we need the communities help as well," says Hidalgo.

You can help by staying off the roads. The weather can change in an instant. Even if it seems clear when you're leaving your house, five minutes later can be a different story.

Houston Police Chief, Art Acevado urges the public to “please pay attention to the weather reports and be advised that we are expecting some high winds potential for tornado activity pay attention to the weather reports and all of the city’s information on the impact.”

The good news is that is seems the storms will have passed by Saturday morning. You’ll want to take this time to download the FOX 26 Weather App on to your cellphone so you’ll have all the latest updates close by.