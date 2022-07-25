Robbery turned into fatal shooting of man, 62, in southeast Houston: police

article

A robbery turned into the fatal shooting of a 62-year-old man in southeast Houston, police say.

Houston Police Department officers responded to a call about a shooting at the 6600 block of Ledbetter Street around 7:15 p.m. on July 24.

According to police, a gold Buick sedan was driving around the block before the shooting while the 62-year-old man was talking to some friends on the side of the street.

Photo of suspect vehicle. (Source: Houston Police Department)

As the man walked to his car, the person in the sedan got out of the car and pointed a gun at him while demanding his wallet, police say. The two men started to struggle, authorities say, and the suspect shot the 62-year-old man, took his wallet, and sped off.

According to officials, he shot two more times at a nearby crowd, but nobody was hurt.

Paramedics drove the wounded victim to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have described the suspect as a Black male between 25-35 years old with short locs, wearing a red shirt and grey shorts. He was last seen driving a gold Buick sedan.

Anyone with information on the identity of the wanted suspect, the suspect vehicle, or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.