1 of 3 teens shot to death outside southeast Houston gas station

Authorities say a teenager is dead, and two others were hospitalized after a shooting outside a southeast Houston gas station Saturday night.

A little after 10:30 p.m. officials were called out to a shooting on Astoria and Gulf Freeway, where an officer with Pasadena PD had also reportedly heard gunshots and tried to see where they were coming from.

They were unable to find any suspects but did find a male, who investigators described as a teenager, in the vehicle dead from a gunshot wound.

A witness later returned to the scene, telling officers they took two other victims (also described as teenagers) to the hospital. One of the teens was in serious condition, while the other was in stable, as they were only grazed by a bullet.

Currently, it appears the suspects and victims knew each other, but officials do not have a motive and are piecing together what and why it happened.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward by calling Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.