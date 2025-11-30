iPhone alert leads authorities to fatal stabbing scene; woman arrested, officials say

The Brief An iPhone Crash Alert alerted Brazoria County authorities to an altercation in Alvin. A woman was reportedly found stabbed and later died at a hospital. Another woman was arrested with a total bond of over $1 million.



A woman is dead, and another woman is in Brazoria County custody after authorities say an iPhone alert led them to a stabbing scene in Alvin.

Brazoria County: Fatal Alvin stabbing

What we know:

According to the sheriff's office, Brazoria County dispatchers received an iPhone Crash Alert on Susie Lane in Alvin, or CR 442 off East FM 1462.

As deputies headed to the scene, they received more information about a physical altercation and a possible stabbing at the scene.

Deputies allegedly found 28-year-old Aalaha Harden when they arrived at the scene. Authorities say Harden didn't comply with deputies while they investigated.

Deputies then found 30-year-old Sarah Garcia inside the home with stab wounds. She was flown to a hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.

Officials say Harden has been charged with murder and resisting arrest, and she's at the Brazoria County Detention Center with bonds totaling $1,003,000.

An investigation is still underway.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.