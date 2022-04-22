Pursuit in West Harris Co. ends with 1 dead, 5 injured

article

One person is dead, and five others were injured following an evening pursuit in West Harris County on Friday.

Details are limited, but we're told it happened around 5:45 p.m. on the 4900 block of Greenhouse.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop at Greenhouse Road and Little York when the vehicle, driven by possibly a 16-year-old, fled.

Authorities said the suspect fled southbound on Greenhouse, lost control of the vehicle, went airborne and crashed into a truck that was going northbound on Greenhouse.

That's when the suspect vehicle then struck another vehicle.

An adult male driver and an eight-year-old juvenile male were airlifted to the hospital. The male driver was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An adult driver from the second vehicle that was struck was taken to the hospital via ground ambulance.

This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.