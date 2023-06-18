Local Houston bakery, Dessert Gallery, is celebrating 28 years of being the "gayest and greatest desserts" this Pride month!

Founder and CEO Sara Brook has been baking since she was a young child and decided to open Dessert Gallery in 1995.

"I've been baking since literally, almost since I was born, and I've loved every minute of it," she told me as we sat inside Dessert Gallery located at 3600 Kirby Drive.

The growth of the bakery has been a dream come true for Brook. In fact, Dessert Gallery is about to celebrate its 28th birthday, after growing from a small business in her parent’s home.

"I started baking out of my parent's house because I was still living at home. I had just graduated," she says. "And little by little, I grew this business."

Brook took her passion and love of baking and decided to make a positive impact on the community through her sweet treats.

The Dessert Gallery owner became actively involved in the AIDS care community many years ago after losing her close friend to AIDS in 1996, around the same time she opened the bakery.

"The way I processed my grief was doing everything I could, and volunteering everywhere I could," she said.

This began her partnership with Allies in Hope and membership with the Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce.

"One of the first communities that embraced Dessert Gallery was the gay community. We've been called the gayest and greatest desserts," she said. "They love me, I love them."

In honor of Pride Month, Dessert Gallery will be donating 20% of proceeds from items sold from their pride menu to Allies in Hope to support its efforts to end the HIV epidemic in the Greater Houston area.

Brook was not only inspired to take action by the loss of her friend but there is also another personal connection for her.

"I also have a queer daughter. It means a lot to me to be part of that community. They are my community and I'm their community," she stated.

Since then, Brook has made it a goal to ensure her bakery was a welcome place for all where they left with a smile.

She believes desserts have a way to resonate with people from various backgrounds and strives to create connections and evoke positive emotions in her customers.

"I discovered that people love seeing themselves in desserts and cookies. Whether it's, you know, when we make cookies for Ramadan, or for gay pride, or for the Jewish High Holy Days, or for Christmas," Brook said. "People love feeling connected when they see something they can relate to, and it's a cookie, it makes them feel good and it makes us feel good."

As Dessert Gallery reaches this significant milestone, the bakery continues to evolve while staying true to its roots.

Every confection that comes out of the dessert shop doors is crafted with love, embodying the bakery's core philosophy.

"These desserts continue with love. They are made with love. That's what we're all about," she ended with a smile.