The Houston Rockets are calling on artists to show off their skills.

According to the NBA's website, the Rockets are hosting a contest to design the team's float for the 2023 Pride Parade on June 24.

The winning submission will even get to ride along on the float with a guest. See below for last year's float winner:

2022 Winning Float (Photo courtesy of the Houston Rockets via NBA)

All designs are due June 18 at 6 p.m.

To learn more about the content and how to submit your design, click here.