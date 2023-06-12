2023 Pride Parade: Houston Rockets hold designing contests for float
HOUSTON - The Houston Rockets are calling on artists to show off their skills.
According to the NBA's website, the Rockets are hosting a contest to design the team's float for the 2023 Pride Parade on June 24.
The winning submission will even get to ride along on the float with a guest. See below for last year's float winner:
2022 Winning Float (Photo courtesy of the Houston Rockets via NBA)
All designs are due June 18 at 6 p.m.
To learn more about the content and how to submit your design, click here.