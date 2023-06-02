PrideMonth: Things to do, places to visit in Houston for pride events

June celebrates Pride Month, a commemoration of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender pride. Pride Month began a year after the Stonewall riots in 1969 and has since spread to be recognized outside the United States.

Houston usually holds a Pride Festival and parade every year, however, the organization says in 2023 they will just host a parade this year and there will not be a festival.

SUGGESTED: Pride Houston 2023: Parade date announced, Pride Market instead of festival

Though there will not be a festival, that doesn't mean you still can't go out and show your pride around Houston.

Here are a few places you can visit for deals and pride-themed events. We will continue to update this list as discover new locations.

POST Houston

POST already has its rainbow lights outside and will offer a free Pride yoga session on its Skylawn on Saturday, June 3, at 11 a.m. with the help of Black Swan Yoga. Its food hall, Post Market Houston, will also feature drink specials, including a glittery vodka-prickly pear and citrus cocktail, called Love Me and a Tequila Made Me Do It cocktail with vanilla, cacao, and citrus.

Click here for more information.

Pearl Bar Houston

One of only two lesbian bars in Texas, Pearl Bar has made a name for itself as the only spot in Houston geared toward queer women. Aside from its incredibly special performances, including drag king shows and guest DJs, Pearl has a full events calendar with steak and bingo nights, Queen karaoke, and a crawfish boil every Sunday starting at 3:30 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Three Brothers Bakery

This bakery has four locations around Houston and they're getting into Pride Month with themed baked goods! Three Brothers Bakery will be selling Rainbow Cake, Comic Rainbow Cake, Unicorn Poop Cupcakes, and 6- and 12-pack of Pride Cookies. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to AIDS Foundation Houston.

Click here for more information.

Buddy’s

This Houston gay bar has everything from drag brunches to animated karaoke and Latin nights. During Pride, they'll be having their sixth annual Pride Bar Crawl on Saturday, June 17, which includes a couple of drinks or shots, a stadium cup for the first 400 check-ins, free entry to the drag show, and waved cover at all venues. The crawl will travel to multiple drinking and dining destinations, including Acme Oyster House, Postino, Pop Soap, Tony’s Corner Pocket, and Kiki Houston for the after-party.

Click here for more information.

Astros Pride Night

The Astros are celebrating the LGBTQ community with Pride Night on June 20 as they face off against the New York Mets. The ballpark will have a pregame Happy Hour from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Michelob Ultra Club along with special pregame ceremonies. The team will also have a Pride Night Jersey add-on you can get for $25.

Click here for more information.