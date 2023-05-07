Pride Houston 2023: Parade date announced, Pride Market this year instead of festival

For Pride Month in June, Houston is doing things a little differently this year but still with the same amount of fun!

The organization announced the theme for the parade in June is "All We Need Is Love" and will be on June 24 downtown at Houston City Hall at 901 Bagby Street. There will not be a festival for 2023, but Pride Houston confirmed there will be one scheduled for 2024 as they take time to train new staff and work through some of the post-pandemic and heat challenges.

Though there won't be a festival, you can still go out and enjoy the Pride Market being held on June 4 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Karbach Brewing Co.

This Biergarten Party Extravaganza will have DJs, drag queens, performances, food trucks, and more! Various vendors and exhibitors will be at the market so you can shop for different products.

Pride Market is free to the public when you RSVP.

Public parking is available by the Karbach Brewing or Mangum Center.

If you're a vendor or exhibitor, you can get a market spot to show off your product, apparel, food, business services, or organization.

To RSVP for a ticket to Pride Market or get more information on becoming a vendor/exhibitor, click here.