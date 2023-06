The Houston Rockets and the Fertitta Family released a video congratulating Mark Berman on a legendary career.

The video featured messages from Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta to Houston native and former Rocket Gerald Green.

"You covered me when I was nobody. You covered me when nobody knew who Gerald Green was", Green said.

Mark Berman brings his 37-year career to an end on Monday, June 12 following a special farewell show at 9:00 p.m. on FOX 26.