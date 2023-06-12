Expand / Collapse search

6 out of 10 Texas cities named among least LGBTQ+ friendly: study

LGBTQ
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - As Pride Month continues, Texas has some work to do after six cities were named in a recent study among the least LGBTQ+ friendly. 

The survey was conducted by Lawn Starter, which looked at 200 of the biggest American cities to find the most (and least) LGBTQ+ friendly. Researchers looked at several factors including anti-discrimination policies, share of same-sex households, and LGBTQ+ support resources. 

Additionally, LGBTQ-friendly healthcare access and Pride-readiness were examined. 

A total of six Texas cities were named among the 10 least friendly starting with Garland at third worst, followed by Pasadena. Then Laredo was ranked the sixth least friendly with three more Texas cities consecutively named afterward: Killeen, Mesquite, and Brownsville at ninth least. 

No Texas cities were named among the 10 most LGBTQ-friendly. 

