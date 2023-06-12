As Pride Month continues, Texas has some work to do after six cities were named in a recent study among the least LGBTQ+ friendly.

MORE: #PrideMonth: Things to do, places to visit in Houston for pride event | Joe Biden reveals LGBTQ+ initiatives but postpones White House Pride Month event due to poor air quality

The survey was conducted by Lawn Starter, which looked at 200 of the biggest American cities to find the most (and least) LGBTQ+ friendly. Researchers looked at several factors including anti-discrimination policies, share of same-sex households, and LGBTQ+ support resources.

Additionally, LGBTQ-friendly healthcare access and Pride-readiness were examined.

A total of six Texas cities were named among the 10 least friendly starting with Garland at third worst, followed by Pasadena. Then Laredo was ranked the sixth least friendly with three more Texas cities consecutively named afterward: Killeen, Mesquite, and Brownsville at ninth least.

ARTISTS NEEDED: 2023 Pride Parade: Houston Rockets hold designing contests for float

No Texas cities were named among the 10 most LGBTQ-friendly.

To read the full report and how other cities compared, click here.