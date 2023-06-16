GLAAD, an organization advocating for the rights and representation of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) individuals, has declared Twitter as "the most dangerous platform for LGBTQ people."

According to the group, transgender, non-binary, and gender non-conforming users face more harassment and hate speech on Twitter than on any other social media platform.

While GLAAD acknowledges that all major platforms struggle to protect LGBTQ users from hate speech and harassment, most have shown improvements over the past year. However, Twitter stands out as an exception.

The platform, which was acquired by Tesla CEO Elon Musk in October, has reportedly seen a substantial increase in attacks on LGBTQ users since then.

Advocacy groups attribute this rise in harassment to staffing cuts implemented by Musk, which have left fewer content moderators available to address and remove hateful content. As these issues persist, concerns grow about the safety and well-being of LGBTQ individuals using the platform.

In recent months, Musk has faced criticism for his handling of various issues related to Twitter, including his involvement in the transgender debate and supporting a family punished for speaking out against a biological male using a girl's locker room.

Ben & Jerry's has also stopped paid advertising on Twitter due to a rise in "hate speech" since Musk took over.