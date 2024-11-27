Harris County Precinct 4 Constables hand out dinners to those in need during 'Operation Turkey Dinner'

On Wednesday, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office continued the annual tradition of giving to families in need.

‘Operation Turkey Dinner’ has been in effect for nearly 20 years.

The meals are given to families during the Thanksgiving season. This year, nearly 80 families wer given a meal.

Deputies delivered dozens of fully cooked dinners consisting of an oven-roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, old-fashioned stuffing, turkey gravy, dinner rolls, cranberry sauce, a pumpkin pie and a 2-liter soft drink.

"This year, we were honored to partner with Commissioners Tom Ramsey, State Representative Sam Harless and Judge Lincoln Goodwin. Precinct 4 is proud to assist our community when in need," said Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

For years, deputies with Precinct 4 have shown their hearts are bigger than their badge, as they carry more than just a meal into the homes of the less fortunate.

The families are identified by deputies who might have responded to a call at a particular residence, and noticed a family in need.

"Many of the families tell the deputies basically, hey, we need help if your constables or others can help us," said Herman. "All of the information we get are from the troops on the ground."

Sgt. Riley took FOX 26 along for the ride as he delivered the dinners. He has been on the force for nearly eight years and has made this apart from his Thanksgiving tradition.

"We are here for the problems too, but we are also here for the positive, at least we try to be," said Sgt. Riley.