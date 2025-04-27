Expand / Collapse search

North Harris County: Two teens injured in Aldine hit-and-run, sheriff says

Published  April 27, 2025 11:21am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • The incident was reported on Hill Road and Airline Drive early Sunday.
    • Two teen girls were struck by a vehicle while riding a bike.
    • Anyone with information should contact the sheriff's office (713-221-6000) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).

ALDINE - Two teen girls are in a hospital after a hit-and-run incident in north Harris County, according to the sheriff.

Aldine hit-and-run: Two teens injured

What we know:

The crash was reported at about 4:30 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Airline Drive and Hill Road.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says two teen girls, both possibly 15 years old, were riding a bicycle when they were struck by a vehicle. The driver fled the scene.

Both teens were taken to a hospital. The sheriff says one of them is in "critical" condition and the other has "serious" injuries.

What we don't know:

There is no information on the suspect vehicle at this time.

Information wanted

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this hit-and-run can call one of the following agencies:

  • Harris County Sheriff's Office: 713-221-600
  • Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)

The Source: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

