North Harris County: Two teens injured in Aldine hit-and-run, sheriff says

The Brief The incident was reported on Hill Road and Airline Drive early Sunday. Two teen girls were struck by a vehicle while riding a bike. Anyone with information should contact the sheriff's office (713-221-6000) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).



Two teen girls are in a hospital after a hit-and-run incident in north Harris County, according to the sheriff.

Aldine hit-and-run: Two teens injured

What we know:

The crash was reported at about 4:30 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Airline Drive and Hill Road.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says two teen girls, both possibly 15 years old, were riding a bicycle when they were struck by a vehicle. The driver fled the scene.

Both teens were taken to a hospital. The sheriff says one of them is in "critical" condition and the other has "serious" injuries.

What we don't know:

There is no information on the suspect vehicle at this time.

Information wanted

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this hit-and-run can call one of the following agencies:

Harris County Sheriff's Office: 713-221-600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)