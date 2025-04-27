North Harris County: Two teens injured in Aldine hit-and-run, sheriff says
ALDINE - Two teen girls are in a hospital after a hit-and-run incident in north Harris County, according to the sheriff.
What we know:
The crash was reported at about 4:30 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Airline Drive and Hill Road.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says two teen girls, both possibly 15 years old, were riding a bicycle when they were struck by a vehicle. The driver fled the scene.
Both teens were taken to a hospital. The sheriff says one of them is in "critical" condition and the other has "serious" injuries.
What we don't know:
There is no information on the suspect vehicle at this time.
Information wanted
What you can do:
Anyone with information on this hit-and-run can call one of the following agencies:
- Harris County Sheriff's Office: 713-221-600
- Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)
The Source: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.