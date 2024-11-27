Holiday Rush: Travelers navigate crowds, construction at Bush Airport on Thanksgiving Eve

As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, Bush Intercontinental Airport faces what is expected to be the busiest travel day yet, with last-minute travelers preparing for crowded terminals.

FOX 26 spoke to several people embarking on their journeys. According to the Transportation Security Administration, almost three million individuals will be screened Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, as travelers brace for potential delays.

"It has been busier than we expected," said Ashley Ford, who is flying to Detroit. "We made some friends on the bus coming in. So it’s starting the holiday season the right way."

Udit Chakravti, on his way to New Orleans, anticipated the crowds.

"We just thought of checking in early. Be safe rather than be sorry later," he said.

Current airport construction at Bush has exacerbated traffic and congestion issues. Combine this with the holiday rush, and passengers are likely to experience delays.

"I took a Lyft, so I didn't notice the traffic," said Briannah Williams, heading to Chicago. "Honestly, it wasn't too bad today. There's always traffic here, but it’s not too bad right now."

Misty Richards, traveling to Oregon for the first time during the holiday, found the airport accessible and people pleasant.

"I've never done it before, but I’m surprised by how busy it is. I Ubered in, and everyone has been nice," she remarked.

Travelers intending to fly out later today or on Sunday, when many return home, share their tips for a smoother experience.

"Get to the airport well in advance because things can get hectic during Thanksgiving time," advises Aaron Ragoonanansingh, who is flying to Miami.

Ronnie Ford, traveling to Detroit with his wife [Ashley] and daughter, recommends preparedness. "Having TSA PreCheck, Clear, making sure we have all that stuff prepared and making sure she’s comfortable. While it’s stressful, we try to pack and make sure it’s not as stressful as it could be."

AAA Texas projects 5.7 million Texas residents will head 50 miles or more from home over the Thanksgiving holiday travel period, a 1.3% increase over last year's record number of travelers.

This year's Thanksgiving travel in the Lone Star State is also 2.4% higher than the pre-pandemic Thanksgiving holiday in 2019, when 5.6 million Texans took holiday getaways.

"Typically, with these big holiday trips and weekends, we see that the number one mode of transportation is always the automobile. It’s the most convenient for families. You can leave when you want to leave, return when you want to leave, but it’s also the most economical. You can pack up the kids in the car and take that road trip for a lot less money than purchasing airfare for everybody," Doug Shupe, AAA Texas Spokesperson, said.

For that reason, Chakravti decided to fly instead of driving to New Orleans from Houston.

"We anticipated a lot of traffic going forward, a lot of people use cars and right now it’s too expensive to rent a car as well. So I thought of cutting down the travel time and just flying," Chakravti said.