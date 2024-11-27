Car crashes into Houston hotel pool

A car crashed into a hotel pool in Houston on Wednesday afternoon.

The gray vehicle was submerged in the pool at the Hilton Garden Inn off the Katy Freeway.

The hotel is located near Dairy Ashford Road on the city's west side.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m, a 9-1-1 caller originally reported that there were people inside the vehicle, but they were able to get out, according to Houston Fire.

No one was injured in the incident.

Details about how the car ended up in the pool have not been released.

Houston Police and Fire are on scene.