3-alarm fire burns at apartment complex near Synott Road, Ashford Point

Houston Fire Department units are battling a large fire at an apartment complex in the west Houston-area.

Magnolia Terrace Apartments fire

What we know:

According to police, the fire is located at the Magnolia Terrace Apartments at 3939 Synott Road near Ashford Point Drive. Assistant Chief James Campbell of Houston Fire Department reports the initial alarm came in at 5:33 a.m.

One building was impacted with the fire going through the room. Units did their best to contain the flames in one building with 24 units, however two other buildings did receive some damage.

No injuries have been reported as the fire was upgraded to a three-alarm.

Crews are at the scene to look at the structural integrity of the building as parts of the roof have collapsed and there are floors inside collapsing, as well.

Firefighters will continue searching inside once it is deemed safe to go back inside.

What we don't know:

The origin of the fire is unknown and will be investigated.