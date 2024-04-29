Polk County flooding: Mandatory evacuation order issued for Polk County areas along Trinity River

In response to escalating concerns over rising water levels, County Judge Sydney Murphy has declared a mandatory evacuation for unincorporated regions of Polk County situated along the Trinity River and downstream from the Lake Livingston Dam. Effective immediately, residents in these areas are urged to evacuate to ensure their safety.

Judge Murphy declared a voluntary evaluation earlier Monday morning.

The decision to issue a mandatory evacuation comes amidst reports from the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) indicating the closure of 352 @ McManus due to the unfolding situation. TXDOT personnel and resources are actively managing the closure, emphasizing the necessity for residents to identify alternative routes for their departure.

The county has opened a temporary shelter for residents at Dunbar Gym in Livingston for those displaced by flooding.

Judge Murphy has issued a local declaration of disaster

Residents are urged to heed the evacuation order promptly, prioritizing their safety and that of their loved ones. As the situation unfolds, authorities will continue to monitor developments and provide necessary assistance to impacted individuals.