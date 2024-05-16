Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:22 PM CDT until SAT 4:13 AM CDT, Polk County, San Jacinto County
8
Flood Warning
from THU 8:38 PM CDT until THU 10:30 PM CDT, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
from THU 9:42 PM CDT until MON 6:03 PM CDT, Liberty County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
Flood Warning
from THU 8:40 PM CDT until THU 10:45 PM CDT, Grimes County, Montgomery County, San Jacinto County, Brazos County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, San Jacinto County, Brazos County
Flood Watch
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Cherokee County
Flood Watch
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Brazos County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County

Houston traffic: High water locations on Houston-area roadways

By
Published  May 16, 2024 8:25pm CDT
Weather
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - The Houston area was drenched with heavy rain on Thursday evening due to severe thunderstorms.

FORECAST: Hail, severe storms expected in Houston Monday; when to expect it?

The rain has caused some high-water locations around the city.

Here are the current high-water roadways that have been reported.

Harris County Precinct 4 reports:

  • 1500 block of Ash Meadow & Rolling Creek
  • 1500 block of Bodart & Rolling Creek
  • 1500 block of Hamlin Valley & Rolling Creek
  • Downed Tree 1700 block of Saddlecreek

Houston TranStar is reporting the following high water locations: