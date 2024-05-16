The Houston area was drenched with heavy rain on Thursday evening due to severe thunderstorms.

The rain has caused some high-water locations around the city.

Here are the current high-water roadways that have been reported.

Harris County Precinct 4 reports:

1500 block of Ash Meadow & Rolling Creek

1500 block of Bodart & Rolling Creek

1500 block of Hamlin Valley & Rolling Creek

Downed Tree 1700 block of Saddlecreek

Houston TranStar is reporting the following high water locations: