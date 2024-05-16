Houston traffic: High water locations on Houston-area roadways
HOUSTON - The Houston area was drenched with heavy rain on Thursday evening due to severe thunderstorms.
The rain has caused some high-water locations around the city.
Here are the current high-water roadways that have been reported.
Harris County Precinct 4 reports:
- 1500 block of Ash Meadow & Rolling Creek
- 1500 block of Bodart & Rolling Creek
- 1500 block of Hamlin Valley & Rolling Creek
- Downed Tree 1700 block of Saddlecreek
Houston TranStar is reporting the following high water locations: