Police investigate officer-involved shooting near NRG Park in Houston

Houston police are investigating an officer-involved shooting incident that occurred near NRG Park.

Around 7 p.m. Saturday, officers from different agencies were working off-duty jobs and directing traffic in the 8400 block of Kirby Drive after a college football game had ended. Police say that’s when a red Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat entered the parking lot and parked nearby.

According to police, a man exited the car then got back in and started doing donuts in the parking lot while people were still exiting. The man lost control and hit a parked car, causing damage to the front driver's side of his car.

The car sped towards the exit, almost hitting a Harris County Precinct One Constable deputy on the way out, police say.

According to authorities, the driver headed southbound on Kirby Drive as a Houston Police K-9 unit, who was also working the event, was traveling northbound. The K-9 Unit noticed the driver's high speed, turned to follow him, and activated his emergency equipment in an attempt to stop the vehicle.

The driver continued on Kirby Drive until he got stuck behind traffic. In an attempt to get away, police say the driver crossed over the median and started driving southbound in the northbound lane toward oncoming traffic. The car then returned to the southbound lanes.

According to officials, a Tiki Island police officer working traffic at the intersection of Kirby Drive and Westridge Road saw the car approaching as he stood in the northbound lanes. Police say the driver suddenly crossed back over the median into the northbound lanes and drove towards the officer at a high rate of speed.

Investigators say, fearing for his life, the officer fired shots at the oncoming car. However, the driver continued southbound on Kirby Drive toward the Interstate 610 South Loop and then drove westbound on the 610 Loop service road.

The K-9 unit chasing the car was unable to catch up due to the high rate of speed and traffic on the road.

It is unknown if the man was injured by the gunfire.

Witnesses believe there was a passenger in the car at the time of the incident.

As is customary when a law enforcement officer discharges a weapon within the city limits, the shooting is being investigated by the Houston Police Department Special Investigations Unit.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or on the wanted vehicle is urged to contact the HPD Special Investigations Unit at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.