HPD releases body worn camera video after recently evicted tenant shot residents, set fire to nearby homes

The Houston Police Department has released body-worn camera video after what was started as a house fire and ended with a suspect shot to death.

It all started in the 8000 block of Dunlap Street around 1 a.m. back on August 28. That's when police said firefighters were first called out for a home ablaze but moments later, officers were called to the scene for reports of a shooting.

BACKGROUND: 3 shot, killed by recently evicted tenant after setting fire to nearby homes

When fire crews first arrived, they had to take cover after hearing shots getting fired. One of the first responding officers reportedly saw an unidentified man, who was later identified as Roy Cravin, 54, dressed in all black lying on the ground with a shotgun across the street from where the fire was taking place.

The officer shot that man, killing him.

Authorities say two other men who are believed to have been shot by Cravin were found dead in the house. Another gunshot victim died at the hospital.

Three other men, two with gunshot wounds and one with minor injuries, were also taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Based on preliminary information, Cravin was evicted recently from a home and waited for people to leave their respective homes and set them on fire before he began shooting. The owner of the property says there were no prior confrontations with the tenant.

The shooting remains under investigation.