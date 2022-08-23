Authorities shot and killed a wanted man when he retrieved a pistol as a law enforcement team was attempting to apprehend him, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says.

The shooting was reported around noon Tuesday in the 12200 block of Veterans Memorial.

The sheriff says members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force were attempting to apprehend a male wanted for several violent offenses including murder.

Authorities opened fire when the male retrieved a pistol, the sheriff says. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The law enforcement officers were not injured, the sheriff says.

An investigation is underway at the scene.