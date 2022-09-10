At least 3 arrested after chase turned into officer-involved shooting in NE Houston

article

Authorities say at least three men were arrested overnight Saturday following a brief chase in north Houston.

It happened around midnight when investigators found a driver in a truck speeding on 249 & I-45 and attempted to pull him over.

While officers were reportedly trying to give the driver orders, he tried to flee the scene so a brief chase ensued.

Officials say the driver stopped at least twice and put his vehicle in reverse to hit the officers’ patrol vehicle.

The chase lasted about 15 minutes before they arrived at the intersection of W Mount Houston and I-45. That's when the driver and two passengers inside ran from the car and the chase continued on foot.

Investigators said the unidentified driver, was armed, so one of the officers fired his weapon, hitting him. Responders started treating the suspect before he was taken to an area hospital, where at last check he was in stable condition.

The gun was also recovered as well as another firearm inside the truck.

Officers were able to catch up to the other two and detain them, but a total of three men were taken into custody.

No law enforcement officials were injured, but the driver is charged with at least aggravated assault and evading arrest.

Meanwhile, the officer who fired his weapon is said to have about four years of service with the Houston Police Department. Per policy, he will be placed on administrative leave as an internal investigation is conducted and his body-worn camera is looked into.

An investigation remains underway and this story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.