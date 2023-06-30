An intoxicated driver was sentenced to 22 years in prison this week after pleading guilty to felony murder in a Houston crash that killed his 6-year-old stepdaughter, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office says.

Paul Rodriguez, 32, was charged in the death of Zyra Longoria, who died in a crash in west Houston in 2021.

Paul Rodriguez (left); Zyra Longoria (right); Photos: Harris County District Attorneys Office

"There is absolutely no excuse for driving drunk, especially with children in the car," District Attorney Kim Ogg said. "An innocent little girl died because of the criminal conduct of this man and it was felony murder, plain and simple."

According to prosecutors, Rodriguez had a criminal record that included possession of prescription drugs like muscle relaxers and marijuana and took both on the day of the crash.

"This could have been avoided, but it happened because he decided to consume a cocktail of drugs and then get behind the wheel with three little kids," said Assistant District Attorney Erandy Marquez, who is assigned to the DA’s Vehicular Crimes Division and prosecuted the case. "All of his decisions – and this was his repeated pattern of behavior – led to him killing someone."

The deadly crash occurred on the Southwest Freeway near Fountain View Drive around 4 p.m. Oct. 9, 2021.

According to police, Rodriguez was weaving in and out of traffic, when he reportedly struck an 18-wheeler and then kept going. Police say he then struck a Mercedes and a box truck.

The 6-year-old girl was ejected from his car during the crash. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died.

Police say Rodriguez also had two other children, ages 2 and 4, in his car. Rodriguez and the two younger children were also taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police determined that Rodriguez was intoxicated, and he was charged. According to the district attorney’s office, a charge of felony murder means he caused someone’s death while committing another felony, which was driving while intoxicated with a child.

Following his guilty plea, State District Judge Andrea Beall heard evidence during a hearing on Wednesday and sentenced Rodriguez.

The district attorney’s office says Rodriguez will have to serve at least half of his sentence before he is eligible for parole, and he cannot appeal the conviction.