Officer-involved shooting in Conroe at QuikTrip at I-45, Wilson Road

By
Published 
Conroe
FOX 26 Houston

CONROE, Texas - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Conroe.

Multiple agencies are at the scene in the parking lot of a QuikTrip gas station along I-45 at Wilson Road.

Authorities say one person is in custody, and one person was taken to the hospital.

There haven’t been any reports of injuries to law enforcement.

Crime scene tape has roped off a portion of a parking lot, including a black car that has several bullet holes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.