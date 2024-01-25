Expand / Collapse search
Montgomery County shooting: Man killed at home on Morgan Cemetery Rd; 3 charged

By
Published 
Montgomery County
FOX 26 Houston

CLEVELAND, Texas - Three suspects are being charged with capital murder in the death of a man who was shot in his Montgomery County home early Thursday morning, authorities say.

The sheriff’s office identified the suspects as 26-year-old Andre Franklin, 27-year-old Derrick Wilson, and 23-year-old Jose Gutierrez.

The deadly shooting occurred around 3:20 a.m. in the 22000 block of Morgan Cemetery Road.

The sheriff’s office and Splendora police officers responded to a call from a woman who reported that three males with ski masks had entered her home and shot her husband multiple times, authorities say. Officials identified the man who had been shot to death as 37-year-old Steven Santillan.

Authorities were advised that the suspects had fled the location. According to MCSO, Splendora police officers who were in the area saw a vehicle with three males driving at a high rate of speed and pulling into a gas station.

As the officers tried to make contact, two of the men fled in the car and left the third one at the gas station, the sheriff’s office says.

There was a short chase that ended in a crash at U.S. 59 and Fostoria Road, and both of the suspects were taken into custody.

The three suspects have been charged. The sheriff’s office says they have all served time in prison and have extensive felony criminal histories for violent offenses in Harris County.

Authorities say the circumstances and motive surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Steven's family as they navigate this unimaginable loss," the sheriff's office said in a news release.