Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 AM CST, Montgomery County
21
River Flood Warning
until MON 6:00 PM CST, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:26 PM CST until SAT 2:00 PM CST, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:45 AM CST until SUN 5:45 AM CST, Matagorda County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Matagorda County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:34 AM CST until FRI 1:41 AM CST, Liberty County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until MON 6:35 AM CST, Liberty County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 9:23 PM CST, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 9:54 PM CST, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:20 PM CST, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:17 PM CST until SUN 8:47 AM CST, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:24 PM CST, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:30 AM CST, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:48 PM CST, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CST, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:30 AM CST, Colorado County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Calhoun County, Chambers County, Harris County, Harris County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 9:00 PM CST, Brazoria County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:30 AM CST, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
Flood Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Austin County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Waller County, Washington County, Brazos County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 2:24 PM CST, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County

Houston shooting: Man found dead outside Jack in the Box on South Post Oak Road

By
Published 
Updated 10:38AM
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

Police: Man shot outside Houston Jack in the Box

Houston police provide more information about the deadly shooting of a man outside of a Jack in the Box at 16310 South Post Oak Road.

HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating a deadly shooting outside of a Jack in the Box.

According to police, the man was found unresponsive at 16310 South Post Oak Road around 7:10 a.m. Thursday. However, they say the shooting actually happened hours before, shortly after 3 a.m.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Police say surveillance video shows the suspects approach the man in the parking lot and shoot at him.

When paramedics responded to the scene, they pronounced the man dead from a gunshot wound.

Houston police investigate a shooting on South Post Oak Road.

The man’s identity has not been released, but police say he is in his 50s.

Police are searching for the suspects. One is described only as a Black male, in his 40s or 50s, and the other appears to be in his teens or 20s.

There is no known motive for the shooting at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.