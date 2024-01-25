Houston police are investigating a deadly shooting outside of a Jack in the Box.

According to police, the man was found unresponsive at 16310 South Post Oak Road around 7:10 a.m. Thursday. However, they say the shooting actually happened hours before, shortly after 3 a.m.

Police say surveillance video shows the suspects approach the man in the parking lot and shoot at him.

When paramedics responded to the scene, they pronounced the man dead from a gunshot wound.

Houston police investigate a shooting on South Post Oak Road.

The man’s identity has not been released, but police say he is in his 50s.

Police are searching for the suspects. One is described only as a Black male, in his 40s or 50s, and the other appears to be in his teens or 20s.

There is no known motive for the shooting at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.