As more baby boomers are aging, the rising cost of care is putting serious pressure on them and their families. Many have to make tough choices about care, their finances, or see their savings drained.

A report by Reader's Digest found 4 out of 5 middle class seniors who need long-term care are expected to end up on Medicaid.

As costs continue to rise, AARP finds 44 million households are providing unpaid care at home, and more families are also turning to adult daycare as a lower-cost option.

Meet Art Gafney. Art has Alzheimer's but enjoys helping out at his daycare program at CarePartners in Houston.

A staff member lists his efforts, "You help in the garden, you help with the lunch program."

"Do I do all that?" he asks.

"Yes," she says.

And he enjoys taking art classes with volunteer instructor Dr. Cindy Williams.

"It’s calming, it’s a bit of an escape. It lets you get back into playfulness," said Dr. Williams, who has volunteered at the center for three years.

Art's sister, Paulette East, knew the challenges, stress, and fatigue that can come with being an at-home caregiver until she enrolled Art in daycare.

"It’s that line between sane and insane. You know insanity. It has meant so much to me because they have provided me with so many resources and services. It helps my overall well-being," said Paulette.

Enrollment at adult or senior daycare centers nationwide has been booming, as baby boomers are aging and needing care.

"Since we took over the day center in 2022, we’ve tripled our enrollment," said CarePartners president Katie Scott.

The National Adult Services Association reports the number of adult daycare centers in the U.S. has jumped from 4,600 in 2002 to 7,500 in 2024, and is expected to keep climbing.

A 2021 Genworth report found the average cost for a month in an assisted living facility is $4,500, for a home health aide is $5,148, but adult day care costs an average of $1,690 a month.

Some daycare centers provide caregivers with education and support as well.

"Families bear the brunt of the burden when it comes to this work. Over 70% of care provided to individuals with dementia is getting that care from their families. And families are not trained for this work," said Scott.

Paulette says daycare has been a game changer for Art.

"He’s not really talkative with me. We chit-chat. But the moment he walks through that door, he’s a totally different person. He's laughing, and he’s joking," she said.

Adult daycare is considered an interim option for care. Many seniors may eventually need more full-time care.

Financial assistance to pay for all types of senior care is available for those who qualify. Here are some resources:

The Biden Administration just recently announced an initiative to boost nursing home staffing and a $75 million campaign where the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid will provide financial incentives for nurses to work in nursing homes.