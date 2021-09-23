Mother of 5 shot to death at North Harris Co. apartment complex where two men were gunned down the day before

"He cornered her off, shot her five times, and took her life," said Carolyn Smithers.



Smithers is referring to Ronesha Stafford who she says is her granddaughter's mother.



Friends and relatives of Stafford say she did not live at the huge apartment complex at 910 Cypress Station. But that’s where her life ended.



"I spoke with her this morning she was supposed to be coming by the house and that’s the last time I spoke to her," Smithers said. "I got a call from her mama in Louisiana and she told me she was over off of Cypress Station deceased."



"I’m taking it hard that’s my best friend she didn’t deserve that she has kids," said Walkeshia Jones "Her kids loved her."



"Those kids don’t have a mom anymore, they need their mom," Smithers said. "I have a grandbaby, she needs her mom. What can I tell her, her mom is not here anymore."



On Wednesday, deputies say 27-year-old Isiah McCoy and 39-year-old Reginald Jackson, who knew each other were apparently shot to death by the same person.



McCoy was shot in his car. Jackson’s body was found about 300 feet away on a nearby road.



The gunman was last seen leaving the complex at 910 Cypress Station in a dark SUV.



As for Stafford, those who know her say, she knew her killer.



"He’s a monster, he’s evil," said Jones. "He even threatened me that he was going to kill me, that’s why I stepped back from taking her where he was at because he would always pack a gun."

