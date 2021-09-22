Expand / Collapse search

2 men fatally shot at apartment complex in north Harris County

Published 
Harris County
An investigation is underway at an apartment complex in north Harris County where two men were found dead.

Homicide and CSU investigators responded to the scene in the 900 block Cypress Station Drive on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office says the two men were found with apparent gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead.

No information on a suspect has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.