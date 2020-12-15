Thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses arriving in Houston on Tuesday

More doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are arriving in Houston on Tuesday.

State health officials say 75,075 doses will be arriving at 19 sites in Texas on Tuesday, including seven Houston-area hospitals.

In Houston, Texas Children’s Hospital, LBJ Hospital, CHI St. Luke’s Health, Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, and Ben Taub General Hospital will receive shipments. The University of Texas Medical Branch Hospital in Galveston will also receive a shipment.

COVID-19 vaccines are delivered at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (Photo credit: The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center)

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center was one of the first four sites in the state to receive a shipment of vaccines on Monday. MD Anderson’s chief medical officer says the hospital received 4,875 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, all of which will be administered to their medical staff over a one-week period.

A total of 27 Houston-area hospitals are expected to receive shipments by the end of the week.

Last month, Texas officials announced the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan. According to the plan, health care workers likely to provide direct care for COVID-19 patients and other vulnerable residents will be the first group to receive the vaccine.

