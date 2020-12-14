University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center receives COVID-19 vaccines

article

Shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine are arriving in Houston.

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center says it received its allocation of the COVID-19 vaccine early Monday morning.

“MD Anderson’s initial vaccination clinics will safely and efficiently vaccinate health care workers caring for highly immune compromised patients and those with increased risk of occupational exposure,” MD Anderson said in a statement.

MORE: First US COVID-19 vaccinations given as shipments arrive nationwide

MD Anderson says the vaccination clinics will begin Wednesday to give employees time to become familiar with new information made available following emergency authorization.

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine shipped from a production facility in Michigan on Sunday morning.

Advertisement

MORE: Many Texas hospitals left out of first COVID-19 vaccine allotment

MD Anderson is one of four medical sites across Texas receiving vaccines on Monday.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 19 more Texas sites – including seven in the Houston-area – are scheduled to recieve 75,075 doses on Tuesday.

Twenty-seven hospitals in the Houston area are scheduled to receive this first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

MORE: Coronavirus vaccines: Some side effects are common and expected, experts say