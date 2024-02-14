The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were shot on Wednesday evening, officials said.

According to a release, the shooting occurred around 7:45 p.m. when deputies responded to a reported assault with a firearm on Vick Cemetery Road.

SUGGESTED: Man caught on camera putting antiques underneath kilt in Spring antique store

When deputies arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds.

Both individuals were taken to the hospital. One is said to be in critical condition and the other is in stable condition.

Preliminary information suggests that the incident occurred following a verbal fight that escalated into a physical confrontation.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Authorities said the exact circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unknown.

Officials added this was an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to public safety.

The investigation is still ongoing.