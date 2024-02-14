Surveillance footage captured a peculiar incident at a renowned antique store in Spring.

On Thursday, Feb. 8, a male customer, sporting a kilt, was seen on camera concealing store items beneath his attire before returning them to the shelf.

Susan Golden, the manager of The Antique Gallery of Houston, was shocked after reviewing the footage. "I had to watch it a couple of times to be sure I knew what I was looking at," Golden said.

With two decades of experience managing the expansive 85,000-square-foot shop, Golden admitted, "I've seen quite a few things here...but not that."

The revelation came after a dealer alerted Golden to surveillance video footage from their section of the store. The footage showed the unknown man picking up kitchen utensils, then placing them under his garment before replacing them on the shelf.

In a separate section of the store, the man repeated the same behavior with another item. All of the items estimated to be worth around $200.

Accompanied by a female companion, the duo spent hours in the store but made no purchases. Golden emphasized that the items were returned to their original locations without noticeable damage.

After reporting the incident to the Precinct 4 Constable and Harris County Sheriff's Office, the store was advised to notify the police if the individual returned.

Further inquiries revealed that the man had been spotted in other antique stores in Galveston and Tomball. His photographs have since been circulated within the local community.

"I hope he gets what he deserves. I don't really know. All I know is he needs to be caught and stopped," said Golden.

The antique shop has removed the tampered items from its shelves and conducted a thorough sanitization in the gallery.